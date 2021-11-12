Things to do in Seattle this November

Frisson: The Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis Collection

Frisson, a new exhibit of works recently donated to the Seattle Art Museum by Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis, opens with two portraits that tell you a lot about the people who amassed the $400 million private collection of postwar art you’re about to see. One is a silk-screened double portrait by Andy Warhol of a smiling Jane Lang, commissioned in the 1970s. The other, to its right, is a convivial Alice Neel painting of Richard Lang, who is pictured in front of a large abstract painting by Franz Kline (which the Langs also owned). But the Medina couple didn’t just have money. They had taste — and the guts to commission and buy work from New York City artists well before the names alone would pull in astounding prices at auction. It’s no exaggeration to say the Langs assembled a world-class collection with a keen eye, particularly for artists who have only recently been getting their due, including Helen Frankenthaler, Lee Krasner, Joan Mitchell and Philip Guston. – M.V.S.

If you go: Frisson: The Richard E. Lang and Jane Lang Davis Collection, Seattle Art Museum, through Nov. 27, 2022. ($0-$19.99)