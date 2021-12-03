ArtSEA: In the belly of Seattle’s new Crocodile music club

If you’d prefer to avoid the holiday hoopla altogether, never fear. There are plenty of events to entertain you with nary a jingle bell.

< SIFF Cinema Uptown makes its grand reopening this weekend, screening a new documentary about the legendary Julia Child and the reportedly gonzo House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga.

< Former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove makes a virtual visit to Seattle Arts & Lectures (Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.) to mark her first collection in 12 years: Playlist for the Apocalypse, which is getting rave reviews for its timely perspective and lush lyrical lines. She will be joined in conversation by Seattle poet extraordinaire Anastacia-Renee — a combination that will surely spark literary wonders.

< It’s the last weekend to see a couple of excellent gallery shows in Georgetown: a retrospective of photographs by Northwest photographers Marsha Burns and Robert Wade, at Koplin del Rio (through Dec. 4), and Ghost Garment Garden (at Studio e through Dec. 4), a bright, fresh and funny collection of figurative ceramics by Seattle artist Emily Counts, who celebrates the “intrinsic magic of grandmothers” by way of women with bold sweaters, firm stances and all-knowing eyes.

< Also in Georgetown, event producer and marimba maven Erin Jorgensen is putting on an immersive music event called Timber: A sound + light experience (Dec. 2, 4-5 at Base Experimental Arts Space), which features six percussion artists playing tuned 2x4s (yes, as in lumber) and a shifting light display, resulting in what she calls a “DIY laser dome” that will send you into a “gentle audiovisual trance.”

< Finally, at Town Hall Seattle, talented Seattle musicians Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons present Redefining Protest through Music (Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., in-person and livestreamed), a concert of roots music that reflects protest movements from around the globe and across time.