Holiday shows re-take the stage in Seattle after pandemic pause

As we edge gingerly out of hibernation to attend live events (with an anxious eye on omicron), Seattle is reviving one of its longest, most popular holiday traditions: a many-flavored smorgasbord of theater, a something-for-everyone potluck of plays, musicals, drag and comedy shows performed in person.

One of many reasons the past year was so tough on performing arts organizations is that the holiday cash cows usually counted on to help fund year-round operations weren’t viable, due to pandemic precautions and closures.

Case in point: Pacific Northwest Ballet communications director Gary Tucker says ticket sales for the holiday run of The Nutcracker usually generate 20% to 25% of the company’s entire annual budget. “What we make on Nutcracker makes it possible for the company to stage other, riskier work throughout the season,” Tucker explains.

Now, with COVID-19 protocols in place (requiring patrons to wear masks and show proof of vaccination), organizations like PNB are seizing the opportunity to get back to where they once belonged in December: presenting shows with broad appeal or wacky escapism — the assumption being that at this time of year, we could all use a serving of theatrical comfort food and sweet treats.

So here is an unofficial “gift guide” to some of the productions on the boards, arranged according to whatever you might be craving.