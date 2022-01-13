Around the world in 80 days — starting and finishing in Tacoma

When Train arrived in Tacoma in mid-March of 1890 to begin his journey, the Ledger’s headline read: “Tacoma Went Wild.” There were parades, banquets, booming cannons, and Train gave interviews and lectures. Mobs crowded The Psycho’s carriage just to catch a glimpse of the great man who would make their city greater still.

Train’s was not a journey in strange contraptions — hot air balloons or elephants. Instead, it showcased the already established network of rail and steamships that could reliably speed a determined traveler around the globe, especially if one had means. It certainly sparked public interest in the globalization of trade and travel.

The stunt gained international publicity, so much so that other Puget Sound rivals tried to hop onto its coattails. In Seattle, people suggested that Train take Princess Angeline, Chief Seattle’s aged daughter, along on the trip from Tacoma to Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Suez, the Middle East, Europe and back. In Port Townsend, a young local woman, Regina Rothschild, was alleged to be planning a similar trip heading eastward. Neither happened, but the speculation generated some publicity.

Train had the skills of a social media influencer — reflected by the fact that The Ledger had printed bundles of miniature newspapers he was to distribute on his trip. And though he could speak in avalanches of prose, a private secretary, Samuel W. Hall, accompanied him in order to send occasional dispatches that told the world more coherently how the journey was progressing. Hall also recorded the trip with a camera, which got him dubbed as Train’s “Kodak amanuensis.”

International business connections earned Train a string of friends and contacts at nearly every major stop, but they also challenged his ability to stay on time. Along his journey, he berated rickshaw drivers and Arab laborers, but at the same time, showered attention on foreign babies and children. He regaled fellow travelers with stories of his past adventures and enterprises, and he exhibited unusual Victorian sympathy for some of the less fortunate. On the Cunard liner Etruria on the Atlantic leg to New York, he attempted to organize the steerage passengers to rebel against mandatory vaccination requirements. The Psycho’s work was never done.

Train finally arrived back in Tacoma on May 24, 1890. A chamber of commerce historical marker clocks his journey at 67 days and 13 hours, beating Nellie Bly’s record of 72 days.

How did the stunt work out for Tacoma? There was some complaining that the press coverage was more about Train than the City of Destiny. Still, The Ledger tallied the successes in terms of raw publicity: At nominal cost ($6,000), the paper concluded the city had received at least a billion media mentions and had exposed Tacoma to at least 80,000,000 newspaper readers in the U.S. and Canada. If there is anyone who hasn’t heard of Tacoma, The Ledger wrote, “it is his own fault.”

The only city newspapers that didn’t cover the event extensively, the writers observed, were those in rival Northwest cities like Seattle and Portland. But folks did pay attention in Whatcom, now Bellingham. In 1892, that growing city sponsored a third circumnavigation by Psycho Train — during which he finally cut his travel time down to 60 days.

It stood as a measure of progress and technology that carried into the era of (well-funded) flight. Train had gone around the world in 60 days. In 1929, a German zeppelin made the journey in 21 days. In 1995, the supersonic Concorde jet did it in less than 32 hours. And now, Musk’s SpaceX capsule can orbit passengers around the globe in a leisurely 90 minutes.

Despite his place on this roster of achievement, Train died poor in 1904. He had given much of his fortune away and lived in a cheap hotel in New York. Newspapers like The Ledger lionized him and defended his eccentricity. Train himself said his around-the-world journeys were typical of life lived at a frenetic pace.

“I have lived fast,” he wrote in a 1902 autobiography. “I have ever been an advocate of speed. I was born into a slow world, and I wished to oil the wheels and gear, so that the machine would spin faster and, withal, to better purposes…. I wished to add a stimulus, a spur, a goad — if necessary — that the slow old world might go more swiftly, and ‘fetch the age of gold,’ with more leisure, more culture, more happiness.”

While local civic boosters may have derived some publicity for their ambitious communities, Tacoma and Whatcom were not endpoints but jumping off places for the better, faster world Psycho Train envisioned. Whether more happiness ensued is another question.