ArtSEA: Seattle loses another iconic movie marquee

Comparatively, things may seem slightly less doomed (unless you’ve just watched Don’t Look Up). But at this moment, navigating 2022 feels a bit like attempting to cross that glass bridge from Squid Game. For the sake of posterity: Yesterday, I started my day with coffee and a COVID-19 rapid test in my kitchen. While waiting to see if the telltale line appeared, I read Facebook posts from friends stuck in various cities, whose flights home were canceled by unprecedented weather events and COVID-related crew shortages.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

Then I scrolled through photos of the destruction of a local cultural legacy — Wallingford’s Guild 45th movie theater.

As KIRO radio reporter and local historian Feliks Banel reported, the art deco marquee of the dilapidated yet beloved movie house was torn down this week, apparently out of public safety concerns after a vehicle collided with it. In a remembrance on the Wallyhood blog, Gary Shigenaka shared a timeline and some terrific vintage photos. Trevor Marsh of the neighboring Octopus Bar was able to save part of the iconic sign, after capturing a bummer video of its removal.

Confusion remains as to what will happen to the structure itself; the city told Banel that demolition paperwork has been filed for the “newer” Guild theater, two doors down, not for the original 1919 building. But having sat vacant since 2017, and now stripped of its historic façade, there doesn’t seem to be much hope for reviving it. (Speaking of endangered movie houses, might Jody Allen and Vulcan be persuaded to save the Cinerama this year?)

Like so many Seattleites, I saw countless movies at the Guild. Yes, several of the middle rows seemed to sit in a structural ditch — and the bathrooms were positively medieval — but it still served up that irreplaceable, old-school charm of going to a picture show.