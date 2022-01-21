ArtSEA: Seattle orgs are learning the art of bouncing back

The Brooklyn-based acrobatic dance group is touring Seattle for the first time in 15 years, bringing founder/choreographer Elizabeth Streb’s philosophy of falling to the Meany Center stage with the retrospective show Time Machine (Jan. 20-22).

Streb has been toying with Earth’s gravity since the 1970s, obsessed with discovering ways for the human body to fly — and equally important — how to land with minimal damage and get back up and do it again. It’s terrifying and thrilling to watch the performers (called “action heroes”) drop from scaffolding, leap off trampolines and fling themselves off a giant rolling wheel. There is no net, no superhero swooping in to the rescue. They just flat-out land like planks of wood. Swat. Streb says the point is to feel the gravitational forces and experience the electrified space between falling and landing.

“Once your ground is dragged out from under you, a world of wonder comes rushing in,” she says in a 2018 TED Talk. As we enter Year 3 of the rug being pulled out from under us in a room full of banana peels, it’s a reminder to stay alert to those flashes of wonder amid the freefall.

It also resonates with what we’ve seen again and again during the pandemic: People turn to art to get through times of crisis and to feel connected to our humanity. That might mean establishing a regular art-making practice (a la Seattle painter Barry Johnson’s daily portrait series) or just getting hooked on an excellent TV series.

I recently finished HBO Max’s post-apocalyptic Station 11, based on the book by Emily St. John Mandel, and was struck by the huge role art plays in rebuilding the devastated post-pandemic community. Without cellphones, internet or electricity, the scrappy survivors rely on a graphic novel, Shakespeare plays, creative costume design and music performance to find footing in a world that has fallen to pieces.