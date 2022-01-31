A beloved Pacific Northwest Ballet principal dancer is retiring

Pantastico, who will turn 42 in May, joined PNB as an apprentice in 1997. Since returning to PNB in 2015, she has danced in everything from the classic Swan Lake to contemporary ballets by Cerrudo, Crystal Pite and David Dawson. Her performances are as exquisite as ever, but Pantastico says moving between classical and modern works demands different things from her body — demands that have taken their toll.

“I’ve always suffered wear-and-tear injuries, but this year it was a little harder to manage,” Pantastico admits. “There’s a part of me that, deep down, knew, ‘OK, you have to start thinking seriously about retirement.’ ”

Once she made that decision, and began talking to people about jobs, Pantastico was offered a faculty position at the prestigious Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, where she (and many other professional dancers) trained from the late 1980s until she joined PNB in 1997.

Although she has taught ballet in the past, Pantastico knows it will take time to retune her classroom skills. Beyond ballet technique, she’s eager to impart to young dancers everything she has learned about the profession, from coping with the intense daily physical grind to how to stand up for yourself in a ballet company’s highly competitive atmosphere.

Young dancer Noelani Pantastico in costume for Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet’s production of George Balanchine’s ‘The Nutcracker.’ (Noelani Pantastico)

“We dancers have a lot more power than we think,” Pantastico says, something she has learned over the years. To her mind, young dancers are savvier now than when she was starting out. In the wake of George Floyd’s 2020 murder by Minneapolis police, she watched her PNB colleagues advocate for — and achieve — concrete progress toward racial representation at the ballet company, onstage and off. They’ve welcomed younger, more diverse choreographers as well.

But Pantastico admits ballet still has to address the fact that some of the art form’s older ballets — works she still loves — remain problematic for 21st century audiences, replete with inherent racism, sexism and unrelatable story lines.

“There has to be a way to maintain ballet’s legacy, but build on top of it, create something more well-rounded and supportive,” she says.

Which brings Pantastico back to her experience at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, where Artistic Director Maillot has reenvisioned several classic ballets; in addition to Roméo et Juliette, his repertoire includes new versions of Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake. The stories are unchanged, but the abstract sets and fanciful costumes feel fresh and modern, untethered to specific eras or places.

Beyond the design elements, the plot unfolds differently from a traditional ballet. In Roméo et Juliette, for example, Maillot tells the story without pauses for audience applause after bravura solos, almost like a stage play or film, which heightens the drama. Pantastico believes European companies like Maillot’s have pushed ballet further than their American counterparts, but she’s optimistic that young artists in this country can do the same thing.