Colleen Echohawk joins Snoqualmie Tribe’s Eighth Generation as CEO

How is running a company different from running for office?

Really different. But in some ways, there [are] some themes. I ran for office because I was sick and tired and exhausted of seeing Black, Indigenous and people of color much more likely to be homeless on our streets. I felt we have to do something more. We have to find ways to break down these systems of oppression. Louie started Eighth Generation with similar frustrations of non-Native artists making millions and millions of dollars on Native designs that should rightly go back to those artists and to the tribes in those communities. We know that the racial wealth gap is one of the places where we are failing as a city and a country. We have an opportunity with Eighth Generation to build wealth within the Native community.

Do you think that Eighth Generation, or any single company, can actually make meaningful dents in those huge issues?

Yes. I'm well known to be an aggressive optimist. And you have to be when you're working in the field of homelessness. When I left Chief Seattle Club, we [had secured] 400 units of housing — and I did that kind of impossible thing. Because I knew that we had to. I feel the same way right now about Eighth Generation. We could shift that paradigm.

I have huge plans. I hope to grow and grow and grow this company. And as we do that, as we create these pathways for prosperity for all employees, that will have an impact on our communities. It's one of those things where it seems like a drop in the bucket. But I'm incredibly hopeful that we will have many, many drops in that bucket that overflow into the community in a way that impacts us all.



What are some of those big plans?

To understand the customer, and then also to educate the customer. We have people who ping us every day on social media and say, “Can a non-Native person wear this? Can a non-Native person buy this?” We absolutely want non-Native people to buy these, wear them and be proud of them and talk about them and tell the stories. The other part for me is to really get out there and do the networking we need to do to become a brand that is incredibly well known.

Louie Gong said that you are “the leadership Eighth Generation needs to go global.” How will you do that?

It's putting one foot in front of the other. It's also about establishing and using the network that I already have grown here in Seattle. The other thing is that we also need to really be building out our inventory and our systems. We have people calling us, constantly asking us to do all kinds of different projects. And we have to build out that capacity.

How do you expand your Seattle network to a global one?

The way that I'm picturing it: There are Indigenous artists all over the globe that have been harmed and hurt by colonization. Their art has been appropriated in ways that have harmed the community. I am excited to think about what those global opportunities are to lift up those Indigenous artists from all over the world.

Will Coast Salish art still be a focus within the new global Eighth Generation?

Absolutely. Coast Salish art is so incredibly beautiful. Having a strong Coast Salish presence will always be a priority of mine.

Recently, two local artists were charged with faking Native American heritage to sell artwork at downtown Seattle galleries. Does Eighth Generation have a way of authenticating artists and how will you approach this as you’re going global?

The number one thing is that, at least here in the U.S., we know our community. This is a Native-owned company [with] a Native CEO and founder. We are also asking people for enrollment in their tribe so that we can make sure that we're doing all of our due diligence. One of the things that we'll be working on in the next year is creating the right kind of policies to make sure that we are truly having authenticity in our art and with our artists, and that they are truly [Indigenous] people from around the globe.

When Eighth Generation started in 2008, there weren’t many businesses like it. Now, you see more Native-owned lifestyle and design companies trying to enter the market. Can Eighth Generation keep its edge, and how?

Number one, the market is so unsaturated with Native art and design. And because Eighth Generation was one of the first … we know we have an edge, we have an infrastructure, we have staffing, we have a marketing team. We need to innovate, absolutely, we need to keep growing and thinking about what kind of new products we're going to do and how we're going to sell them. But I think Eighth Generation has an opportunity here that is truly unprecedented. And I look forward to helping us get there.