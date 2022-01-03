The magic behind Moth & Myth, a Seattle paper butterfly business

At the new studio, Walitzki lifts the laser cutter’s glass lid and carefully picks up one of the just-cut butterflies, leaving a double-winged absence on the paper sheet. Gently, they position the 4-inch piece of paper in their palm and sway their hand back and forth under the lights. A shimmery turquoise explodes across the butterfly’s indigo wings, thanks to a holographic foil pressed into the printed paper with a letterpress. Walitzki flips the butterfly. Turned over, its wings are almost disappointingly parchment-tinted, with brown veins snaking through beige.

”This is specimen accurate,” says Alexander. “That’s what the Morpho butterfly will look like: incredibly colorful on the front … and then, because of the forest floor and to protect from predators, they’re camouflaged [underneath].”

Before founding the company, Walitzki, a painter and hobby entomologist, had always shown an interest in bugs, and would often depict insects and flowers in their work. Alexander, a friend and fellow painter, shared similar artistic proclivities and interests. (Both at one point raised caterpillars and butterflies in their own Seattle studios.)

One day, Walitzki recalls, “I was doing a portrait where I wanted to cover this live model with butterflies, and I couldn’t find any that were realistic.” Real specimens would have been too fragile. But their day job at a print shop came in handy. “It was like: ‘I have a printer here, I have a laser cutter. I’ll just try to make some.’”

After positioning the resulting paper-cut butterflies on top of a model for a painting, Walitzki started to wear the creations as jewelry or hair clips when attending arts events — where people would promptly try to buy them. When Walitzki relented and started selling the butterflies on Etsy, they sold out regularly.