Pickleball community rallies to make the game WA’s state sport

These days, Wine and other Guerrilla Pickleball friends play on a “real” court in Georgetown, a city-operated tennis court transformed into four pickleball courts by setting up two portable pickleball nets (about 36 inches high and 22 feet wide) on either side of the tennis net. The group has grown into a few dozen people who play every week, if the weather allows.

“I think it’s going to be a very large sport in short order,” says Seattle Guerrilla Pickleball regular Fred Annett, as he gears up for a game on a cold and clear Sunday. Like many Seattleites, Annett got hooked on the sport during the pandemic. “COVID was hard on things, especially team sports — but pickleball actually grew,” he says.

The game — which is akin to tennis in spirit, though the ball, paddles and court size are different and the scoring is simpler — has a few key features that have made it especially appealing during the pandemic. It can be played outdoors, has a relatively short learning curve and, thanks to the tightness of the court layout, it’s easy to chitchat with people on and off the court.

In part because of these benefits, the Sport and Fitness Association last year declared pickleball “the fastest growing sport in America.”

The game has picked up fans abroad, too: “This past week, we went to Mexico,” one of the Guerilla players notes, as pickleballs are whacked back and forth on the concrete Georgetown court. “And we found a pickleball court there!”

In the past year, Tanzania, South Africa, Colombia and Russia, among other nations, have all joined the International Federation of Pickleball (founded in 2010 and headquartered in Arizona), bringing the total member countries up to 68 — a 360% increase since 2019.

“It’s gone from being a backyard sport to being played globally,” says Kate Van Gent, a pandemic pickleball convert and state Sen. John Lovick’s “pickleball liaison,” as she jokingly puts it. Van Gent is rallying support for the bill after a local columnist pitched Lovick, D-Mill Creek, the idea to make pickleball the Washington state sport. Just this month, the bill cleared a first hurdle in the Senate, and a Senate vote will be scheduled likely sometime in February.

“Through the bill, we want to grow the sport, honor the legacy of the sport's founders [former U.S. Rep.] Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, honor Washingtonians who have helped grow and popularize the sport, and attract government and private investors to build pickleball facilities on par with California, Arizona and Florida,” Van Gent wrote in an email.

Van Gent took up pickleball in the early days of the pandemic, when her Pilates gym closed. “When they shut it down, I lost my social connection,” she recalls. A public Nextdoor invitation to play sparked her interest. Now, she’s hooked: “I went from sitting on my couch eating ice cream to winning a gold medal in women’s doubles at the Marysville City Pickleball League,” she says.