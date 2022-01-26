Tacoma and Bellevue speedskaters head to Beijing Winter Olympics

Thanks to Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka, mental health among pro athletes has become more widely discussed. Are you seeing the same trend and is that a good thing?

Stoddard: Yeah. I remember watching the Summer Games and seeing everything that Simone went through. I really disliked [that] a lot of people were calling her weak and saying that she's become soft and stuff — because nobody knows what she was going through…. She had a lot of pressure on her and that [added] pressure was unneeded. I think she did something stronger than just going out there and performing. She was like: ‘I don't care what other people say or do to me. I’m gonna speak my truth,’ and I really admire that.

Lee: Maame [Biney, the first Black woman to make the U.S. Olympic speedskating team four years ago] just released a video talking about how everyone's pressure on her just really got inside her head. Seeing that [from] someone who's skating with me, it really puts it into perspective. Even when the pressure isn't really negative, it can be really overwhelming to have the weight of everyone's expectations: ‘Oh, they're going to do so well, and they're going to go so far,’ and not being able to live up to that might be scary. I know, as I get better, I'm gonna have more and more expectations on me from my coaches, teammates.

Outside of training, what are some things you do to feel good, happy and healthy?

Stoddard: I have a dog [Mylo, a mini goldendoodle]. I really like to take my dog on hikes and to the dog park almost every night. Having a pet really helped me mentally because, other than skating, I have a responsibility and a purpose: feed him, play with him and take him places and make sure he has a good life. [That] got me to do other things than just live and breathe skating.

Lee: My mental health is usually the worst [before competitions]. Even weeks before an important competition, I start preventing myself from doing anything that's remotely enjoyable. I'll be like: “I’ll read this book after I finish the competition,” just because I feel like I can't let myself do anything that's not skating-related. …. But [in] the Olympic trials, I tried to force myself not to think about how things could go wrong or the pressure from my parents…. And I think it really did help my performance.

And, now, are you able to read a book and tell yourself it’s OK?

Lee: Yeah. I am looking at new hobbies. I began crafting [crocheting]. I'm not prohibiting myself from doing things that I want to do, just because I know that those can help me calm down and refocus.

Late last year, the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games because of “genocide and crimes against humanity” against China's Uyghur community, and concerns around the treatment of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. I'm curious if you have any thoughts about that.

Stoddard: I've had some comments on social media posts about how I should be boycotting and stuff. I don't think it's right, because I don't think it necessarily helps anyone when athletes boycott. It only hurts those athletes — they've been training their entire lives for this moment. It would just devastate them and it doesn't help political situations at all. Because we're not in charge of those things.

Lee: A lot of athletes, from when they start the sport, have big dreams of going to the Olympics…. It's a little bit sad to see that political tensions have created somewhat of a negative environment. Especially since the Olympics usually bring a lot of international cooperation, like every country coming together and performing.

The U.S. speedskating team usually medals in the Olympics but hasn’t won any gold since Apolo Ohno in 2006. What do you think the chances are for the 2022 team, and for you personally?

Stoddard: I think I have a good chance of being top 10 in every distance, which would be really good because that's top 10 in the world. At my age and experience level, I couldn't be any happier with something like that. In general, I think [short track skater] Kristen Santos has a shot to win gold at the Olympics because she won gold at the World Cup. And those are the same people that will be racing at the Olympics. I think we have a good shot to bring home medals this year with her and also our relay team.

Lee: I personally can't have any goals considering I don't know if I'll be skating or not. But Kristen [Santos] … has a really good chance of winning a gold medal.

Imagine yourself on the plane heading home. What result would you be happy with?

Lee: Obviously, I would love to be able to skate at the Olympics. But I know that that might not be the most realistic. So just going there and getting to watch people skate and learning from different tactics — it'll be my first time seeing all these top skaters compete in person. Just watching will give me a lot of knowledge about how I can get better. And if my other teammates do well, I'll be very happy for them.

Stoddard: For me, being top 10 in my individual distances, and then doing everything I can in the relay … to set us up to do something really great. I'll also feel accomplished if I can do well as a Team USA [member]…. Not just in skating, just being a good athlete and a good role model, trying to be the best person that I can be out there while I'm representing the U.S.