Artist grieves for Central District childhood home by re-creating it

“I remember having a sense of grief,” Agbro says. She knew it meant that soon her memories of Bryant Manor would be all that remained. “Just another place in Seattle that was: ‘We're gonna tear it down.’ ”

Now, almost two years later, Agbro is re-creating her childhood home in South Lake Union’s MadArt Studio as part of her immersive exhibition, P.L.U.A. (Proposed Land Use Action). Visually and thematically, the show takes from those tall, graphic, blue-and-white harbingers of change that have mushroomed across Seattle, particularly in the historically Black, now gentrified Central District.

“There’s so many buildings that have disappeared in the city over the last 10 years,” says Agbro, who now lives in Wallingford. “I thought that this would be a way to pour that grief into something that was constructive.”

Agbro started the “construction” of her immersive exhibit at the South Lake Union art space in late January. The show officially opens Sunday, March 13, but visitors can stop by before then to see the artist working on the installation, which will consist of 12-foot-tall “walls” made of layers of fabric. Collaged and printed to represent the Bryant Manor exterior in a pared-down, graphic style drenched in the saddest shades of blue, the textile screens will hang from the gallery’s auto-row-era steel beams.

Together, these billowing walls will form a sort of hallway that visitors can move through, like the wings of a theater stage. “I don’t want the piece to be hard,” Agbro told me during a recent visit to the space. “It’s a soft experience.”