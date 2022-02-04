ArtSEA: Black history lights up Seattle’s Central District

Arriving at my regular stoplight has become more enjoyable with each new art installation that has appeared — Barry Johnson’s colorful jazz abstraction, Adam Jabari Jefferson’s collage of smiling neighborhood faces, Myron Curry’s vivid portraits of famous Seattle figures. So last weekend, when I saw that the construction fences had come down, I pulled over to take a closer look.

Just in time for Black History Month, the site has come alive with art in homage to the prominent African American artists and cultural workers of Seattle’s past.

At the eastern entrance, Perri Rhoden’s exuberant and swirling mural — with its appealing smattering of oyster shells — pulled me into the central plaza. There, my eyes jumped to the huge mural by local artist Takiyah Ward (organizer of the Black Lives Matter mural on Capitol Hill, who just launched a new art talk show on Converge Media called Art of the Matter). Interspersed among the balloony letters that spell CENTRAL DISTRICT are the faces of people like hotelier/restaurateur William Grose, curator Zoë Dusanne and the Rev. Dr. Samuel B. McKinney.

The western entrance to the square is adorned with a zigzagging string of lit lanterns, a collaborative project by sculptor Henry Jackson-Spieker and KT Hancock. On each of the 16 lanterns is an image depicting an artist from Seattle’s Black past — singer Ernestine Anderson, photographer Al Smith, pianist Ruby Bishop, painter Jacob Lawrence — all people who lit the path for those who came after them.

In addition to being attractive, it’s a clever installation that tests your knowledge (how many artists can you identify by their faces alone?), prompts you to learn more and physically engages each viewer in the act of looking up to these trailblazers.