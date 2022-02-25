ArtSEA: At Frye Art Museum, a time capsule for a Black future

He’s also making his metaphor literal. In the second room of the show stands an imposing, angular, blue booth. The door is locked, but members of the Black community are invited to step inside (with an online reservation) and make an audio/video recording of hopes and predictions for the future. The recordings will be encrypted, and the digital key will be buried on the grounds of the Frye in 2023, to be opened in 100 years: Black history of the future.

This speculative time capsule gives the exhibit — which also features intriguing photographs of ritualistic carnival archetypes by Trinidad and Tobago artist Arnaldo James — an immensity beyond the physical walls, across time and space.

It’s a refutation of traditional museum confines, as is the plaque Jordan placed next to his painting “Untitled (Precipice)”: “You are invited to touch this artwork.” I read the message, looked at the tall wash of textured blue strokes, read the plaque again, looked around for the Frye’s notoriously vigilant security guards, then gingerly touched a couple fingers to the painted screen. Palpably, it felt something like tree bark. Psychologically, touching a painting on a wall in a 70-year-old museum felt transgressive and thrilling. It left me grateful for Jordan’s generous invitation to step across the precipice.