ArtSEA: New audio tour amplifies Seattle’s ‘Green Book’ history

I didn’t know any of these details before diving into the incredibly rich history included in Black & Tan Hall’s Green Book Self-Guided Tour. Now I can’t stop listening. The newly released audio guide — from the local group working to open Black & Tan Hall in Hillman City — is based on the Negro Motorist Green Book, the vital directory published and updated from the 1930s to the 1960s, which featured Black-friendly establishments during the Jim Crow era.

You can download the audio guide as an app or listen and read via the website, which includes historic photos and listings from places like the Green Dot Barber Shop (also an after-hours speakeasy), the Golden West Hotel (owned by Noodles, along with its fancy first floor music club, where Cab Calloway played) and the original Black & Tan Club (an integrated cabaret opened in 1920 by Black businessman Harry Legg).

Also included: Asian-owned hotels — such as the Atlas — many of which allowed Black guests. When Japanese American hotel owners were incarcerated during World War II, however, new white management forced many Black lodgers to leave.