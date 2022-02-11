Khione is an adventurous, slender Snow Bengal, Oliver a goodhearted marmalade cat and Luna a timid white-and-orange tabby; they were all at the Museum of Museums on Capitol Hill to check out the show, Cat Tower! (through May 1). On view: a dozen creative takes on cat treehouses designed by local artists, architects and designers. Social cats are welcome to test-drive them every Wednesday and Sunday.

“Today is kinda crazy because people are bringing in their cats,” a front-desk staffer warns a duo that has just walked in, sans cat. But even two-footed mammals can find something to enjoy in this varied show.

Just as in a people-facing group show, the 12 creative cat towers (each fully functional for felines), run the artistic gamut: There’s the witty (Andrea Chen’s Bodega-inspired structure, featuring plush soda cans and foam shelves); the ultra-modern (Casual Surveying Co.’s walnut bookcase-cum-cat hammock); and the extravagant (an homage to indie rock queen Chan Marshall, aka Cat Power, with disco ball and pink yarn).

For cats with an appreciation of art history, there’s the surrealist (a colorful, nine-level Dante’s Disco Inferno assemblage by Design Nerds, representing the “tempestuous journey a feline must reckon with on their way towards the dance floor”) and the conceptual (a 2001: A Space Odyssey-inspired MEOWolith column made from stacked, laser-cut cardboard by local architecture-design studio SHED).