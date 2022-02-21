The light rail is coming to Bellevue. Will a vibrant arts scene follow?

“This street, 110th — especially in this part of town — is going to be the Times Square of Bellevue,” says Cullom, founder and CEO of EastHUB, a new Microsoft- and private philanthropy-funded nonprofit that will help develop the $105 million multiuse theater. “It’s going to be where everything is happening, and this playhouse is going to be right in the middle of it.”

Cullom, the former CEO of PACE/Tateuchi Center, a Bellevue playhouse in the works since the early 2000s, founded EastHUB right before the pandemic hit. With local construction continuing to boom despite the shutdowns and supply-chain issues, Cullom saw an opportunity to embed cultural spaces in the many new developments — and to market the Eastside as a cultural destination.

“[Technology] is what’s driven the economy, driven the conversation, driven where buildings go and where people live and why people move to the area,” Cullom says. “Our goal is to make sure that as we build and as this incredible pace of development moves forward, we are keeping in mind that the region needs a cultural soul — that it’s not just a place where people work. It also has to be a place where people and families live. That hasn’t been the reputation of the Eastside…. We want to change people’s minds about that: arts and culture do flourish on the Eastside.”

Much has yet to materialize, but EastHUB hopes to build more than a dozen new art spaces — including theaters, dance studios, recital halls, exhibit spaces and live music venues — within the next five to seven years.