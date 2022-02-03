New Seattle play ponders love, politics and bikinis in Egypt

Such questions arise for two couples — one American, the other Egyptian — whose lives intersect in Hotter Than Egypt, a new play by the award-winning Seattle playwright Yussef El Guindi. Set in Cairo, the world premiere play is on stage now at ACT Theatre (through Feb. 20), under the direction of ACT’s artistic head, John Langs.

Cross-cultural tensions between Middle Eastern and Western characters is a theme El Guindi explores in many of his highly regarded, engaging, shrewdly observant and thought-provoking plays. And that is because El Guindi knows, intimately, what it is to be a stranger in a strange land — to have roots in one part of the world and be a citizen of or voyager to another.

“It is impossible for me to not see both sides — inside and outside,” he says. “I was brought up in England, and whenever I came to Cairo to see family, I was slightly an outsider, and when I came to America also. I think I’ll always be writing about outsiders negotiating with the places they’ve wandered into or chosen. It’s just baked into my gut.”

A longtime Capitol Hill resident, El Guindi appears to be settled in Seattle and the U.S. (where he has gained citizenship). But given his broad worldview, it is not terribly surprising that his plays often explore — in nuanced, unpredictable, sometimes humorous ways — the uncomfortable and consequential dynamics among people longing to communicate with one another across a gulf of differences.

“Relationships in general are of interest to me,” he says. “We’re strangers to each other; we’re trying to make bridges to one another. Everyone’s a bit of an island, trying to make connections to others and awkwardly stumbling toward those connections.”