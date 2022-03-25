ArtSEA: Dance legends bring strife, joy and music to Seattle stages

Seattle audiences have a couple more ways to experience in-person dance magic this weekend, with visits by two superstar companies. The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater arrives at the Paramount Theatre (March 26-27) to present several different mixed bills showcasing the company’s 60-year history — including Blues Suite, which launched Ailey’s career in 1958 (he died in 1989), and the epic, unforgettable Revelations, which employs spirituals, blues and gospel music to embody the grief and joy of the African American experience.

And the phenomenal Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will perform at the Meany Center at the University of Washington. In his newest work, What Problem? (March 24-28), choreographer, writer and director Jones contemplates several texts, including Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, The Souls of Black Folk by W.E.B. Du Bois and Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick, specifically the character of Pip, the Black cabin boy who goes “mad” after being stranded at sea.

The performance marks an exciting new creative partnership — one that will bring fresh dance vision to Seattle. New York-based Jones is the Meany Center’s new artistic associate, a one-year position during which the choreographer — now 70, with a metaphorical mantel boasting a MacArthur Fellowship, Kennedy Center Honors, the National Medal of Arts and two Tony Awards for choreography (Fela! and Spring Awakening) — will develop a series of new productions (details to be announced this June).

For now, you can get to know Jones in What Problem?, in which he performs, and about which he has said, “These ideas collide in my mind and my creative self like tectonic plates. Tectonic activity creates land formations, volcanic eruptions and rearranging of whole continents.”