ArtSEA: New art springs up along the Duwamish River

In the absence of arts events to write about during those early pandemic months, I often took destination walks in search of outdoor art. I returned to that habit last weekend when I sought out a new ecological installation along the Duwamish River. Created by Sarah Kavage, the city of Tukwila’s artist in residence, the Art Walk at Riverton Creek consists of five installations — three of which are alive.

Located along a short stretch of the Green River Trail between Tukwila International Boulevard and East Marginal Way South, the project is nestled into a natural setting surrounded by industry and infrastructure (both a light rail train and an eagle made appearances when I was there). The installations are part of the restoration of Riverton Creek where it meets the Duwamish River.

In the interest of salmon passage, two culverts and flap gates were removed, allowing fish to proceed swimmingly. One of the installations, “A Refuge,” sits right near the water crossing. The felled log (only visible at low tide) was organically dyed and carved with a school of tadpole-like images, then placed back in the creek bed where it now creates a resting pool for salmon.

At the pedestrian underpass nearby is “Freedom of the River,” a series of murals commissioned from multilingual speakers in the area and featuring quotes from different cultures (Vietnamese, Latino, Somali, Duwamish) about the relationship of rivers and community. “Without a river there is no people. Without our people there is no river,” reads a Lushootseed quote from Duwamish tribal member and river cleanup advocate James Rasmussen (translated by Chief Seattle descendant Ken Workman).