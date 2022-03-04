ArtSEA: Northwest makers turn the nuclear option into art

It was a big hit that summer and went on to earn three Oscar nominations, including Best Screenplay. My sister and I would quote that computer line (in the robotic computer voice) as we conducted our teenage years under the looming threat of nuclear war. The year 1983 was a big one for nuke fears. The Cold War had ramped back up to such an extent that Mr. Rogers did a weeklong series that illustrated Mutually Assured Destruction with puppets, and ABC’s broadcast of the “made for TV movie” The Day After was a national cultural event.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

If you’re old enough, you’ll remember that everyone — an estimated 100 million people — watched The Day After, a terrifying fictional story about nuclear war and its aftermath. (The comments on the YouTube trailer page are filled with Gen Xers saying it scarred them for life.) As a high school sophomore in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., I remember looking at blast zone maps with friends, all of us expressing relief that at least we would be vaporized immediately, rather than left to wander in the irradiated landscape of “nuclear winter.”

I haven’t felt hovering anxiety about nukes for decades, but with Putin reiterating the nuclear option, it’s starting to creep in again — a seamless pass of the worry baton from COVID to Cold War.