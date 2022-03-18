ArtSEA: Seattle Art Museum floats a new show devoted to water

Sure, we have more puffy coats and rainy days ahead, but the annual burst of floral exuberance is right on time — further evidenced by the powerhouse show of petals emerging on the University of Washington’s live Cherry Blossom Cam. Right now, as I watch from the camera’s high perch above the quad, a cluster of students is attempting to capture the perfect photo, taking turns jumping up in front of the pinkening trees. That’s entertainment!

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

Spring asks — demands, really — that we tune in to our natural surroundings. And so do several shows at Seattle galleries this month.

Downtown, at Traver Gallery, local glass artists Jennifer Elek and Jeremy Bert employ the time-tested strategy of neon to grab the viewer’s eye. Illuminated Forest (through April 2) features the duo’s vibrant take on everyday Northwest sightings, including a Steller’s jay, morel mushrooms, snails and the humble banana slug — all handcrafted as glowy neon signs.