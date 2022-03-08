Cancer doesn’t keep this Seattle dance teacher from her mission

“Dance is about lifelong well-being,” she says. And the almost 80-year-old Seattleite can point to herself as living proof.

Daigre founded Seattle’s Ewajo Dance Studio in 1975 and taught there for more than 30 years. In 2015 she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. She had thought she was simply anemic, so the news stunned her. But her doctor told her she would probably die of old age before myeloma, and Daigre wasn’t ready to start drug treatments or other medical interventions.

For decades, she has set aside time every day to dance, practice Pilates or just take a walk. She credits her daily movement, combined with breathing, strengthening and balance exercises (plus a little luck) with helping her to manage her cancer without medication.

Recently, she has developed and refined a movement regime aimed specifically at seniors of color — a population Daigre believes is too often ignored by mainstream health and fitness trainers. She calls her program Dance for Health, and every step she teaches she has tried out on her own body. (Ewajo Dance Studio has closed, but seniors interested in her new class can contact ewajocentre@gmail.com.)