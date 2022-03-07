The spectacle was called Enchant Christmas, and it slid down the chimneys of multiple cities, including Seattle, St. Petersburg and Dallas, where hundreds of thousands of visitors paid up to $32.99 to enter the “World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze,” replete with an ice skating rink and Christmas market.

But in 2020, with COVID-19 playing Grinch, the Santa suits and light displays remained in storage. Enchant Christmas’ revenue plummeted. When the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company applied to receive a federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant last April, it was one of more than 17,000 organizations that would end up vying for a piece of the $16.2 billion program, which was meant to help save performing arts and live entertainment businesses and organizations across the U.S.

But the U.S. Small Business Administration, which oversees the grant program, denied Enchant Christmas’ application. So the company appealed. When this appeal got shot down, too, it sued the SBA in federal court. Within weeks, the company received $10 million, the maximum amount available under the program, and the lawsuit was dropped.

Enchant Christmas — which applied for the venue operators grant as a Seattle business but is also registered in Delaware and other U.S. states — is not alone.

Nearly 50 rejected venue grant applicants have taken the SBA to court, including escape rooms, a dance convention, a circus arts company, a ministry, a Manhattan jazz club, a “pet event” organizer and Michigan’s state fair. About fifteen cases have been resolved, with $52.7 million in venue grants awarded to those businesses.

Many of the plaintiffs, including Enchant Christmas, have taken a similar approach (and hired the same Washington, D.C., law firm). They say the SBA’s denial of their applications without explanation was potentially unlawful and unsupported by substantial evidence, particularly as some competitors snapped up grants.