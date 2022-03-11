It’s not just the right thing to do, theater staff say, some patrons are asking for it.

“We believe masking and proof of vaccination have given our patrons the confidence to return to the theater safely, and we have received some comments in the last couple of weeks from patrons who hope we keep our COVID-19 protocols in place for now,” says Gailey of the Seattle Opera.

Next door at Pacific Northwest Ballet, sentiments are similar. “We are hearing far more ‘thank you’ messages for our protocol policies, and very few complaints,” says Gary Tucker, PNB’s director of communications. Like PNB, Seattle Theater Group Executive Director Josh LaBelle has been contacted by a dozen patrons via email or phone who just wanted to thank STG for continuing with its masking requirements and vaccination checks. So far he hasn’t received any complaints.

Recent research has borne this out: The majority of Americans — and nearly three-quarters of likely visitors to performance venues — believe that performance-based organizations should require proof of vaccination, according to a January 2022 study. The research, done by IMPACTS Research & Development, a market research company, also showed that since the start of 2022, audiences rank mandatory face coverings as the most important factor overall for visits to cultural venues. For potential visitors to performance venues specifically, masks are the second biggest factor in making those visitors feel safe, after the ability to be outdoors.

But even with precautions in place, some patrons have remained tepid on returning. Though audience levels are picking up, many performance venues are still reporting only 50% to 70% of prepandemic numbers.

“We’re finding that audiences are grateful to be able to experience the magic of live theater again after 18 months of closures, but that many are still wary of going out, especially when the omicron variant levels peaked,” says Taproot Theatre’s Karen Lund. “Of the patrons who express to us why they aren’t coming, about 80% are not yet comfortable in public spaces and 20% are disappointed that we have mask and vaccine mandates. Based on this, we suspect that lifting mask mandates will do more harm to theater attendance than good.”

For PNB’s Tucker, mandates are not the audience’s sole drive. “Mandates are less of a driver in audience levels than the virus itself,” says Tucker. “If case numbers continue to go down, more people will feel comfortable coming back to theaters.”

In this context, even as case numbers and hospitalizations continue to decrease in King County and Washington state, tinkering with the tried-and-true formula of requirements feels risky. The sector is still reeling from omicron — no one wants another variant coming in and messing everything up again, now that things are picking back up, if slowly. Single-ticket sales are rebounding, with people often buying tickets closer to performance dates. But subscription sales — the bread and butter of many larger performance organizations — are still notably lagging.

“Our subscription sales are still significantly below where they were pre-COVID,” says Seattle Opera’s Gailey. “We are working hard to build back that subscriber base, but we anticipate that it will be a few years before we see a return to pre-COVID levels.”