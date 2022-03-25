Must-see films by Seattle television producer Jean Walkinshaw

Short (10-12 minute) vignettes on unheralded local folks, told in their own voices: a Black flight attendant navigating the sometimes unfriendly skies, a middle-age mother beset by adult polio (a strikingly unsentimental snapshot of living with a disability), a young Makah woman attending the University of Washington — stories all the more moving for being plainspoken. Walkinshaw’s inspiration for the series, Studs Terkel, responded by saying, “Faces of the City catches with uncanny insight the underlying feel of the individual at a time when individuality is so rare…. This is poetic documentary in the best sense.”

A contrasting study of Guy Anderson, George Tsutakawa and Theodore Roethke (see a fuller portrait of Roethke in her “Remarkable People” collection, too). Walkinshaw and her photographer, Wayne Sourbeer, reach for the lyrical in their visual treatment here — and make their case — but equally telling is the inclusion of the quotidian: the “mystic” painter Anderson gamely washing dishes in his cabin, or Tsutakawa grating vegetables while describing his wife’s tendency to shoo him out of the kitchen so she can get on with her cooking.

Walkinshaw was impressed by Ivan Doig’s 1980 book Winter Brothers, in which the author weaves stories of his life and Port Townsend together with diaries by James Gilchrist Swan (dogged chronicler of 19th century Neah Bay and the Makah Indians who lived there). The essays inspired Walkinshaw to create a quintessentially Northwest documentary, in which Doig steers through drizzly locations and elegant prose (“Nature here tries a little of everything green”). Doig later said of Walkinshaw, “In her work, and her personality … she has kept faith with the terrain that produced her.”