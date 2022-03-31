Seattle’s Open Books finds new home in Pioneer Square

The first time was in 2016, when Swift — a poet and Open Books customer — took over from store founders John Marshall and Christine Deavel, who opened the independent Open Books in a low-slung, street-facing building in the Wallingford neighborhood in the mid-1990s. And this spring, Swift is ushering Open Books into a new chapter in Pioneer Square.

After announcing late last year that the store’s lease was not going to be renewed and the building would go up for sale, Open Books (poetic subhead: "A Poem Emporium") closed in February. But that wasn’t for long. Thanks in part to a successful fundraising campaign, Swift is reopening the beloved store this month in the Good Arts Building, a historic brick building in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood — just in time for National Poetry Month and Independent Bookstore Day (April 30).

The relocation marks a turning point — a volta, in poetic terms, in the storied history of the shop. But the hope is to keep it running on to the next line, more like an enjambment. “We’re going to create a space that we are hoping is going to be around for another 25 years,” Swift says.

On a recent weekday afternoon, the store is still very much in transition. Some books are stacked on shelves in the back, but many more anthologies, chapbooks and rare books (from New-Generation African Poets to The Spoken Word Revolution) still sit encased in several dozen emerald plastic moving boxes, stacks of which form a small labyrinth in the compact, dim space. Already unpacked: Open Books’ oldschool typewriter, which sits on a table near the window. Its “paper fingers” hold up a white page stating a humble mission: “Trying to meet your poetry needs since 1995.”

The sky outside has turned a threatening gray but inside the store — which features plum walls, exposed wooden beams supported by cast-iron columns — you wouldn’t know it, as the windows are still covered in paper. Right now, Swift is staring at an empty set of custom-built shelves in between the window and the register, pondering an important decision. Where to put the anthologies?

These are the kind of decisions facing Swift in the next few days: how to find room for more than 10,000 books in a space 350 square feet smaller than the previous space, which was known for its compact footprint?

“This space feels a lot bigger but in actuality, it’s smaller — that’s one of the things we’re working through,” Swift says.