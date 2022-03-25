Trailblazing Seattle filmmaker finally gets her due

Next, a domestic scene: “My husband, Walt, was sitting up in bed, reading; he’d won a new book. The Seattle Times had a contest — anything free he’d try for — and it was one of Studs Terkel’s books.” At the time, the writer was becoming known for his oral histories that allowed everyday people to speak in their own voices. She took a look. “And I really liked what I read. This was the extraordinary and the ordinary; Studs, I think, was the one who invented it. So I studied his interviewing technique. And I didn't want my voice in there.”

What came from this inspiration was Faces of the City, a series of short profiles of mostly nonfamous Seattleites. “We weren't asking the head of the committee to come on, we were asking one of the gofers. We had a garbageman and a woman who worked nights cleaning rooms. Most of them were people you wonder about: ‘What is their job like?’ They were the people who were striving, working folk.”

Because audiotape was so much cheaper than film, Walkinshaw would record her interviews and let that determine the narrative; then she and Sourbeer would put visuals to the story. “The interviewing was just so important. It was the bones of the show,” she says. “I just felt you should rivet them with your eyes, and don't start looking at your notes to see what your next question was going to be. Let them take the lead. They’ll give you a bunch of stuff that, if you follow it, is much more interesting than what you preconceived.

“And that’s been my philosophy of producing documentaries. I love this matter of discovery, of hanging loose. I’ve certainly had an outline, which I’ve written up to get my grant, but that’s in the background. When I get in the field I try not to impose what I want people to be. So many of them went in different ways than I anticipated. I never had a writer, I never had anybody to tell me what to do. I didn’t write — I wrote with their words, and I took my voice out completely. Wayne and I would decide on visual equivalents — if [the interviewee] got angry about something, maybe a rose bush with some thorns on it.”