ArtSEA: Georgetown Steam Plant reopens, powered by dance

One of my favorite pairings of new art with old buildings heralds from 1997, when the Seattle-based Young Composers Collective (members of which morphed into the Degenerate Art Ensemble) performed an original score for Fritz Lang’s seminal film Metropolis in front of the rusting structures at Gas Works Park. An estimated 10,000 of us sat on kite hill, opposite a makeshift outdoor movie screen, as the real-life tableau of outdated industry added new layers to the 1927 film about factory workers in a sci-fi dystopia.

Twenty years later, in 2017, the Degenerate Art Ensemble performed a different slate of music along the catwalks of the Georgetown Steam Plant — another hulking point on Seattle’s outmoded-energy-tech timeline. The plant began to clank and hiss in 1907, hydropowering Seattle streetcars, as well as the Interurban Railway to Tacoma. Now a National Historic Landmark, it’s being transformed into a major arts facility. Crosscut reporter Margo Vansynghel wrote a story about the $10 million plans … which we published on March 2, 2020.

Like most everything else, the steam plant stalled with the onset of the pandemic, ceasing guest performances and monthly public tours (and delaying most of the plans). The art hub makeover has a long way to go, but after a two-year hiatus, the plant is reopening for open houses and special events. The first post-pandemic performance happens this weekend, staged by Seattle contemporary dance company Malacarne.

Sporting coverall uniforms, the Malacarne crew — helmed by Italian American choreographer Alice Gosti — will perform this is concrete II among the vast array of turbines and tubes (April 30 and May 1; presale has ended, but tickets are available at the door). Gosti is known for her “durational” works, which extend well beyond standard performance times. So each night, the performance will take place over five hours. Don’t worry, you can drop in and out whenever you like. Or concoct your own industrial dance during Georgetown Steam Plant’s next monthly open house (May 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.).