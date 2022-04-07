ArtSEA: Historic Soul Pole returns to Seattle’s Central District

At the Henry Art Gallery, standing in front of a 30-foot-wide painting representing springtime, I once again felt myself pondering this unpredictable, convulsive time of year. Brushstrokes of oil paint mixed with sand had left thick churns of oceanic azure, sky blue and jade interspersed with puffs of white paint and flashes of daffodil yellow. It felt like the sky and grass had collided, swirling into one as it would in the eyes of someone lying intoxicated in the spring grass.

This sensory, bodily experience of the seasons is very much the point of MAGMA SLIT, an engaging new exhibit by the Bolivian-American artist Donna Huanca at the Henry (on view through Feb. 5, 2023).

Four sets of combined paintings, each dedicated to one season, line the walls and will switch positions during the course of the exhibit. Made from oil paint and sand layered on top of digital photo prints, these mural-sized paintings feel monumental.

The overhead soundtrack is a sonic collage made from layers of sounds Huanca recorded out in the world and collected on the internet. Featuring chirping birds and sounds seemingly coming from deep within the earth like roaring magma, it enhances the installation's sense of scale. The cycle of seasons churns with or without us.

Also monumental is the exhibit’s eye-catching central sculpture, a large, bulbous stagelike base filled with white sand, lit by skylights from above. A mirrored screen slices through the middle of the base, like a room divider or metal veil. The laser-cut slashes and openings in the screens seemingly take the shape of countries on a made-up world map, but are actually based on Huanca’s drawings of small groups of human figures and crowds. Now, in the absence of those people, spotting a few other masked visitors on the other side through the gaps, these lacunae feel apt for this pandemic moment, where anything can happen after a major glitch: The gaps can widen, or we can close the distance.