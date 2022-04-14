ArtSEA: SIFF is back in Seattle movie theaters (and online)

As Crosscut’s Margo Vansynghel reported last month, these developments will help attract out-of-state film and television productions (and their dollars) to the region, provide convenient and professional options for local filmmakers and keep talented local crews from having to find work beyond Washington’s borders.

All of which means that in the coming years, the slate of Northwest movies featured at the Seattle International Film Festival — which kicks off tonight at the Paramount Theatre and screens online and in theaters through April 24 — could become a lot more crowded.

SIFF’s customary “Northwest Connections” program includes movies shot in the Northwest, made by Northwest filmmakers or featuring Northwest subject matter. And I’ll be honest: it has felt a bit skimpy in the past. This year’s slate is still fairly small — six features plus a shorts package — but the offerings are strong, including Know Your Place, a world premiere feature by Iranian American filmmaker Zia Mohajerjasbi, whom Margo interviewed this week.

Writer and director Mohajerjasbi grew up in the Seattle area and moved to Los Angeles six years ago. Lately, he said, he’s been startled on his return trips by how much his beloved hometown has changed. His fictional, lyrical film — set and shot in Seattle, much of it in the Central District — is about Ethiopian and Eritrean teenagers navigating changes wrought by gentrification, as well as their own coming of age. The themes of place, history and family — and how these form identity — resonate across many of the Northwest Connections films.