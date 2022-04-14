From his music videos for Seattle musicians including Blue Scholars, Macklemore and Gabriel Teodros to Hagereseb (2015), his award-winning short film set in Seattle public housing development Yesler Terrace, Mohajerjasbi’s hometown has been his forever focal point.

It makes perfect sense, then, that his first feature film, the serpentine Know Your Place, set and shot in Seattle, will have its world premiere at the Seattle International Film Festival (April 14-24, online and in person). The hybrid festival marks SIFF’s post-pandemic return to theaters and features more than 200 films from across the world, as well as a small crop of local films, including this one.

Know Your Place — written, directed, co-produced and co-edited by Mohajerjasbi — follows an Eritrean-American teen, Robel Haile (played with terse intensity by local actor Joseph Smith), who grapples with the loss of his father and a city in the grips of gentrification.

“I call the film a love letter and a lament,” Mohajerjasbi says.

The movie was shot over the span of a few weeks in the fall of 2018 in Seattle’s Central District, Capitol Hill, Chinatown-International District and Queen Anne neighborhoods. Four years later, now preparing for its debut, Mohajerjasbi, 36, says, “Man, it’s cathartic and nerve-racking in equal parts.”

The premiere is just two days away. But right now he’s in L.A., buried in the studio working on folding in an original score, tweaking the sound and color-correcting the images to make sure everything’s in place before he and the film make their way to Seattle.