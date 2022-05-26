ArtSEA: Pottery Northwest reopens in Pioneer Square

From its historic red-bricked “Bressi Garage” on the Seattle Center campus, the longtime arts org offered classes in hand-building and wheel-throwing and showcased local pottery for close to half a century. But the lease expired last year, amid the development of and around the Climate Pledge Arena.

A challenging search for a new, affordable space led the organization to Foster/White’s former storage area. Gallery director Phen Huang helped cover some of the $600,000-plus renovation of the 8,700-square-foot space, which will house its offices, gallery and studio space.

The build-out was still in progress during my visit this April. Across the space, which gets some daylight from windows at the back of the building, rows of potter’s wheels had yet to be hooked up as closemouthed kilns awaited their first batch. (Notable: there’s no gas hook-up here, so gas-fired kilns are out of the question until Pottery Northwest can find another solution.)

Piles of bagged, cinnamon-colored clay loaves sat on pallets on the floor. Stacks of to-be-unpacked boxes lined the brand-new custom shelves.

“This is going to be a little like Christmas, because I won’t actually know who's in here until we unwrap them,” said Chanda Zea, Pottery Northwest’s programs director, as she peeled off layer after layer of newspaper from slip-cast vases and wheel-thrown vessels. Part of the studio’s teaching collection, these vessels would soon be displayed on the shelves, Zea explained.

Everything should be unpacked by now. Pottery Northwest soft-opened this week for classes and studio access. The move — which comes on the heels of challenging pandemic years and a public call to address equity concerns — comes at a pivotal moment for the organization. Can it reinvent itself?

“I hope that we're going to continue to have the kind of community feeling that we've always had,” Cappy Thompson, longtime Seattle artist and outgoing Pottery Northwest board president, told me during the visit. “I know we will, because you just can't get your hands in clay without relaxing and having a good time.”