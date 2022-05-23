'Soft paintings' take over the Bellevue Arts Museum

“I just finished it yesterday,” says Veltkamp as he arrives at the Bellevue Arts Museum. Standing near the loading dock, he sports a neon orange hoodie over a plaid shirt; gray socks peek out from his electric-blue Birkenstocks as he lifts the bag out of the car. The quilt, a fabric art piece that Veltkamp has stitched, sewed and patch-worked over the past few weeks, is among a few dozen of his self-titled “soft paintings” on view in SPIRIT! , opening at BAM this week (May 20-Oct. 23).

The show, a celebration of queerness, the Pacific Northwest, community and nostalgia, is Veltkamp’s first-ever solo museum exhibition — but given that he’s a successful gallery artist and 50 years old, SPIRIT! could also be considered his midcareer retrospective.

“I wanted to make a show that felt expansive and open,” he says. “It’s for everyone, whether you come in through the Northwest point of view, or you come into the queer or spirituality point of view.”

In the museum’s freight elevator, with the bagged quilt now on a rolling cart, I ask the exhibition designer if it’s unusual to have a piece of art arrive like this. “It’s not … museum standard,” they reply, “but I like it.”

Awaiting us when we step out of the elevator is a large quilt cascading down a white wall. It’s called “Great Northwest (?) III.” On horizontal bands in shades of grays and browns, Veltkamp has stitched hand-sized letters from cut fabric (much of it denim and plaid flannel) spelling out RAIN - ENNUI - EARTHQUAKE - SUBARUS - CULTS - GRUNGE - COFFEE … you get the point: It’s a Pacific Northwest smorgasbord. Near the bottom, letters in a ransom-note typeface spell SERIAL KILLERS, an amalgam of leftover letters from previous quilts (and an unfortunate truth about the region).