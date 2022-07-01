ArtSEA: An update to Volunteer Park’s long history of live music

In the historic photos (see a few fascinating shots on Historylink), the concert grove looks like a lovely place to listen to music on a summer evening. But local musicians — who apparently held more infrastructural sway in that era — complained that the space was too small and requested a proper bandshell. They got one in 1915, just north of the reservoir, in the spot most of us here in the 21st century know as the amphitheater.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

The original wooden bandshell was a beautiful structure — a big white wave that appears to crest over the musicians — designed by Carl F. Gould, founder and first chair of the architecture program at the University of Washington. Gould also designed the original Seattle Art Museum (now the Seattle Asian Art Museum), built in 1931-1933 on the spot where the concert grove and pergolas previously stood.

By the end of World War II, the old bandshell had fallen into disrepair and was torn down in 1947. For the next couple decades, a temporary structure sufficed as a stage. It wasn’t much more than a raised wooden-plank platform, judging by photos from 1967’s “Be-In” festival, where, according to a contemporaneous Seattle Times report, “Costumed hippies listened to jazz and folk-rock music…. lolled on the lawn enjoying brief glimpses of sunshine and bathed themselves in the music. Some of the young people strummed guitars, others smoked bubble pipes and many ate from sack lunches.” Just as the Olmsted Brothers intended.