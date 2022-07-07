ArtSEA: Banksy’s art pops up in Seattle, without his consent

Exhibit founder Kemal Gürkaynak says the point is to democratize Banksy’s art for a wider audience by making it available to people who “may never get to see Banksy’s art in person,” as he wrote in an emailed statement.

Democratizing art is a good thing — and theoretically in the spirit of the artist himself, who has long railed against the art establishment and its institutions. But a $30 entry fee is not really democratic. (“I don’t charge people to see my art unless there’s a fairground wheel,” Banksy has said.)

Though Banksy has undoubtedly made money off of his work, profit is not his motive. In fact, he has often poked fun at the frenzied art market full of profiteers.

Which brings us to the obvious question: Is this an elaborate spoof orchestrated by the artist himself, hiding under layers of irony? (See Dismaland and also Exit Through the Gift Shop, Banksy’s famously confounding metafilm about the art world and street art’s corruption.) Did he create an exhibit full of faux Banksys to take aim at the endless Banksy-light exhibits? That could be, if the show didn’t feel so lifeless.

You could argue that street art doesn’t belong inside, peeled from a wall and excised from its context (and I’d agree, but it can be important to showcase and preserve it in this way nonetheless). The issue is that in this commercialized setting, without a creative risk taker like Banksy at the helm, an exhibit like this inevitably falls flat.

In 2005, during his Crude Oils exhibition (in which he “reimagined” famous oil paintings), Banksy released more than a hundred live rats in the gallery. To the artist, rats are a symbol of the downtrodden and the poor, who, despite efforts to squash them, continue to persist — a revolutionary message in the artist’s typical anti-capitalist vein.

All that is to say: I have a sense that if Banksy were to get access to a former outpost of the Federal Reserve — the country’s most powerful economic institution — he wouldn’t build out a gallery space. He’d go out in the dead of night and stencil some artworks that would say something about inflation, growing wealth inequality or the war in Ukraine. Or maybe he’d let loose a bunch of rats.

