Jim Creek harbors endangered wildlife and Navy secrets

When he’s not birdwatching, Loverink, a one-time Navy helicopter pilot, oversees this recreation center that doubles as a key component of the U.S. military’s communications infrastructure. Loverink is in charge of the physical facility, which is managed by Naval Station Everett – while the transmitter itself is run by a pair of acronym-heavy military jurisdictions: the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific (NCTAMS PAC) and U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM).

On a recent sunny day, Loverink sat at a picnic table outside the recreation office, dressed in olive drab coveralls emblazoned with service patches. He was joined by Higgs, the naturalist, as well as a sizable entourage of staff, including the manager of the recreation site, the director of programs at Naval Station Everett and a press officer.

We sat and talked about children’s activities, wild critters and very-low-frequency radio waves.

The station has a long history. Jim Creek’s radio transmitter first began broadcasting in 1953, during the height of the Cold War. At the time, it was the most powerful radio transmitter in the world, and it still remains one of the strongest. The station’s radio towers are capable of consuming 1.2 million watts, which could power about 500 homes over the course of a year. Jim Creek’s transmitters dwarf those of typical FM stations, which range from a few hundred to 50,000 watts. Though the Navy radio station doesn’t broadcast at 1 million watts continuously, it does have its own direct line of power from Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River.

Ten miles east of Arlington, and situated at the center of a valley between Wheeler Mountain and Blue Mountain, the building that houses Jim Creek’s transmitter sits in a nearly mile-wide bowl cleared of vegetation, connected by a network of thick cables both above and below ground, that all work together as a massive antenna.

In order to reach halfway across the globe, the station broadcasts in the very-low-frequency range – somewhere between 15 and 30 kilohertz – which is far to the left of anything you’d find on your radio dial. In fact, the period between wavelengths of the station’s signal is about 7 miles wide. Though these signals can be picked up nearly anywhere in the Pacific, the bandwidth is tiny enough that only simple coded messages can be sent. No submariners are taking Zoom calls or listening to Spotify on this particular line.

When I asked Loverink if the Jim Creek station could be used to send orders to launch a nuclear strike from the Navy’s fleet of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, he kept up an admirable poker face.

“It’s a strategic communications node in order to control U.S. assets in the Pacific,” he said, stone-faced.

Including submarines? I asked.

“It’s a strategic communications node in order to control U.S. assets in the Pacific,” he repeated, then broke into that smile again.