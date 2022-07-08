Made There: Bremerton's FROG Soap stirs up good, clean fun

The founder of FROG Soap in Bremerton, Laura specializes in creating soaps, lip balms, creams and laundry detergent. Finding inspiration in the everyday, she initially dreamed up her soap idea while watching kitchen staff at a local restaurant change the oil in a fryer. Knowing she could make soap “From Reclaimed Oil and Glycerin,” or FROG, Laura developed a stable recipe and then found ways to embellish that recipe using plants, spices and pigments, essential oils and natural exfoliants.

“You want some grit or texture in your soap? Oatmeal is a wonderful one,” she says. “It's a good pH balance. And it makes a pretty soap using the natural grit of the whole rolled oat.”

Laura says she aims to run an earth-friendly, chemical-free and zero-waste operation by reusing and reclaiming as many ingredients and packaging materials as possible. Beginning with reclaimed oil, she focuses on natural items to infuse and enhance her products, while also looking for eco-friendly packaging. Laura credits her Depression-era parents for instilling the resourcefulness she has carried throughout her life.

“It's just an inner understanding. You don't waste, you don't throw it away,” she says. “We did not cut the crust off our sandwiches.”

Laura’s love of nature goes beyond trying to protect it. Growing up, she spent much of her time outdoors, from days on the beach to hiking in the mountains. It was on these adventures that Laura’s mother taught her about herbs and plants that could be used for both aesthetic purposes and home remedies.

Laura’s home remedy for nettle stings is easy and requires just two ingredients that most people have on hand.

Nettle Sting Remedy

1 tablespoon baking soda

1/2 - 1 teaspoon water

Simply mix the baking soda with enough water to form a paste. Apply the paste to the affected area to soothe the sting. Laura suggests carrying a small tin of baking soda in your hiking backpack to make this neutralizing paste whenever you need it.