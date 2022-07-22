MoM’s ‘Amazon vs Microsoft’ exhibit sparks controversy

For Museum of Museums founder Greg Lundgren, the “Amazon vs Microsoft” call for art — featuring a cartoon of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates with boxing gloves on, a spoof of a 1980s art poster by Warhol and Basquiat — was meant to extend a hand to people in the tech sector. But for many local artists, it felt like a slight. Why did Amazon and Microsoft employees, who can apply for any other art call like other artists, need a special exhibit? “There are so many artists being actively priced out by these companies …[who] you could be highlighting instead,” one commenter wrote.

The call for art didn’t just hit a nerve, says local writer and curator Sharon Arnold — it hit the spinal cord. “I think the community has animosity towards tech workers, because they represent gentrification and an abject refusal to participate in the arts,” Arnold says, whether or not that is actually the case. “So it's a bit of a slap in the face to present an exhibition of the very people who collectively don't seem …. to support us.”

By the end of the weekend, the Instagram post had racked up hundreds of comments. It felt, as one commenter described it, like Lundgren had set off a bomb in the art community’s backyard.

“Amazon vs Microsoft,” while clickbait-y in its name and cover art, was not actually a competition. It was a prompt meant to kickstart a nuanced discussion about the complicated relationship between regional artists and our two largest tech employers and maybe break some stereotypes around what a “tech worker” is, Lundgren says. He knew it would be a hot button to push but never expected this much blowback. “It was supposed to be a lot more playful, a lot more lighthearted. And it just got heavy really, really quick,” he says.

On Monday, July 18, he announced in a new post that the show would be canceled, writing that “rightly or wrongly, I thought that the most mighty economic engine to support local art was the tens of thousands of people employed by high tech in this city,” but that he “heard loud and clear that this was not the way to have this conversation and that the big tech should not be viewed as the underwriters of our future health and vibrancy.”

The call for art and its cancellation have spawned so many responses and comments elsewhere on the social media app — both in support of and against — that it can be dizzying to track. The comments reveal the pain of a struggling art community, as well as deep fissures in how artists and art advocates think the sector should engage with criticism, tech and philanthropy.

So did Lundgren succeed in his original goal for the exhibit, namely to “hold deeper conversations around the impact and future roles of technology companies in our region”?

Not really, says Arnold, who has been writing on this very topic for years, organizing talks and creating subscription boxes with their now-shuttered art gallery Bridge Productions. Canceling the show put the brakes on any deeper conversation that could’ve grown from this, they say: “What happened is that [Lundgren] set up a polarity and a divisiveness that he claimed to want to diffuse and then further perpetuated that divisiveness by just pulling the show completely,” Arnold says. “I'm really disappointed because a lot of people offered some really great ideas and solutions and possibilities.”

Some of those solutions offered: make the exhibit free for visitors earning less than the average tech salary in Seattle. Create a show around art and technology and invite the tech community to attend and purchase work. Opt for a sliding scale fee, where higher-wage workers pay more, and give that money to artists who are struggling. Pair artists from tech companies with, say, arts-inclined schoolteachers.

In a recent phone call, Lundgren didn’t dismiss any of the ideas, nor did he rule out a future show about this topic. He did say the original “Amazon vs Microsoft” show would remain canceled. “I felt like the timeline [the opening date was slated for October 7] was not enough time to do a major revisit,” he says. “What is going away is doing a show called ‘Amazon versus Microsoft.’ What is going away is doing a survey of tech workers between those two companies. Any retooling would be just a different show.”