Seattle’s ‘Titanic’ spoof has songs and satire on deck

And revisiting Titanic in a light-hearted, irreverent way is kind of apropos of this cultural moment, no?

That’s how Titanish director Mark Siano and co-writers Jeff Schell and Ryan Dobosh see it. “As we were the writing the script, Ryan picked up on it being a story about a disaster that could have been completely avoided if people had just taken precautionary measures,” Schell says. “We realized we could make jokes about Titanic, but also comment on what’s been going on recently with other things.”

Siano liked the relatively comforting idea of reaching back into 1990s pop for his musical score — which includes snippets of familiar hits of the era (including “My Heart Will Go On,” Celine Dion’s schmaltzy theme song for Titanic), along with original songs Siano composed for the production, to be performed live by a cast that includes strong singers.

But Siano also believes making audiences chortle is essential to our collective mental health. “Honestly, we are doing a bit of a service by giving people a chance to be distracted from what is undeniably a declining civilization,” he contends wryly. “America, we peaked! It’s kind of downhill from here on out. Having something to laugh at is pretty important these days.”