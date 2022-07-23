Sights and sounds at Seattle Art Fair’s big comeback

With more than 70 cubicle rooms of art from all over the world (including 20 from Washington), it’s hard to know where to begin. But in the opening hours of the event last night — a hot and sunny summer evening — we bravely donned our arts reporter caps and dove in.

At 5 p.m., we hit the fair running, splitting up and spreading out across the aisles to cover as much of the 87,000 square feet as possible. Here’s what we heard, saw and, yes, smelled during the first night of the Fair.

Brangien Davis: After getting through the entry line and the vaccination check, stepping nto the fair is immediately overwhelming. There is so much to see at Seattle Art Fair, and so many possible ways to see it. I bumped into two friends with vying approaches — “I start on the outside, then go row by row,” one said. “I think it’s better to go all left side, then all right side,” the other responded. I don’t know whose approach won. But I think Preston Singletary’s “Killer Whale Totem” is well-placed at the entrance — the tall, amber cast-glass sculpture is grounding (and gorgeous).

Margo Vansynghel: My approach to art fairs can be called “meandering” at best. I opt to kick things off at the first local booth near the entrance, courtesy of longtime local gallery Greg Kucera. As I circle the booth, I spot the first red dot — indicating an artwork has sold — on the label near a 2021 artwork by local artist Humaira Abid, titled “Tempting Eyes XIV.” Made from carved and stained pinewood, the sculpture takes the shape of a rearview mirror. In it, a veiled woman’s blue eyes stare right back. It is 5:30 p.m., just half an hour into the “Collector’s Preview” portion of the evening — that’s a swift sale. Gallery co-owner Jim Wilcox, who purchased the gallery with his wife in early 2021, tells me the collector is from New York.