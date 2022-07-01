Things to do in Seattle this July

(Free) Art in the Parks

We Seattleites, survivors of Juneuary 2022, speak from experience: Moments of dry, sunny skies here are fleeting — enjoy ’em while you can. And what better way to carpe a summer diem than by enjoying art in the park?

In Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill, a lineup of local bands commemorates the unveiling of the brand-new amphitheater (July 2), followed by a series of free outdoor concerts and dance performances throughout the summer, as arts editor Brangien Davis covers in this week’s newsletter.

Theseus and Hippolyta, of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, will also be making an appearance on the new Volunteer Park stage (July 9) as part of the summer series of outdoor Wooden O performances by the Seattle Shakespeare Company in parks throughout the region (July 7-Aug. 7), including Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park and Issaquah’s Confluence Park. The comedy is counterbalanced by the darker romance Cymbeline, believed to be one of Shakespeare's final plays, which director Makaela Milburn and artist Meme García have turned into “a modern, queer-forward view of Shakespeare’s folktale of forbidden love, mistaken identities, banishment, and reconciliation.”

At the Olympic Sculpture Park, Summer at SAM — a well-attended series of free outdoor events organized by the Seattle Art Museum — is making its return from a pandemic hiatus this month (July 14-Aug. 20, every Thursday evening 6-8 pm and Saturday morning 9 am-2 pm). With Richard Serra’s acid-washed steel “Wake” sculpture — along with the Space Needle, Olympic Mountains, and Puget Sound — as a breathtaking backdrop, musicians will be playing live music every Thursday evening. Watch for interactive art-making with local artists, plus yoga and dance classes and, of course, food trucks. Kicking things off July 14 is local band The Pazific, playing “West Coast Latin soul.”

A girl dances during a previous edition of the annual Seafair Indian Days Powwow in Discovery Park (courtesy of Jack Storms)

That same weekend, Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center’s Powwow Grounds in Seattle’s Discovery Park will be bustling with the annual Seafair Indian Days Powwow, hosted by the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation (July 15-17, free or $5). After two years on hold, the yearly powwow, a longstanding tradition that brings Native Americans of all tribes together in celebration, returns with Powwow dancing, stalls of arts and crafts and Indigenous foods for sale, including traditionally baked salmon. (Non-Indigenous people are welcome, but if it’s your first time, take a look at the FAQ.)

Also featuring music and dance from a variety of cultures is the free summer concert series in Washington’s State Parks. From the Waikiki Beach Concert Series at Cape Disappointment State Park and Mountain Melodies at Lake Wenatchee State Park to the American Roots Concert Series at Deception Pass State Park, expect a wide-ranging offering of music from the Americas (including bolero, crabgrass, Brazilian Forró, Appalachian step dancing, Japanese folk tunes and much more) amid majestic Northwest views.