Advocates push for Narcan to become a staple in Seattle’s music scene

Standing inside a festival booth, Ingela Travers-Hayward asks two twenty-something women approaching, “Would you like some free naloxone?” Travers-Hayward is one of the co-founders of the new Ohio-based nonprofit This Must Be The Place, which aims to “create an army of lifesavers equipped with Narcan.” And she has clearly done this hundreds of times before. She knows she only has about a minute to capture a typical festival goer’s attention, so once someone says yes, she launches into a rapid-fire spiel on how to recognize an opioid overdose.

Among the telltale signs: labored or stopped breathing, choking sounds, as well as discolored skin and fingernails. “And that’s where this stuff comes in,” Travers-Hayward says, the Space Needle towering above her. On an orange ribbon around her neck dangles what looks like the top part of an allergy spray applicator.

“It’s just a nasal spray,” Travers-Hayward continues, putting the nozzle in her nose and clicking it with two fingers. This one is a model, she adds — it contains no medication. But if you administered this to someone experiencing an overdose, “within 30 seconds to [3] minutes this will take effect,” she says. “And you may save a life.”

In response to a national surge in overdoses, This Must Be The Place is part of a growing group of so-called “harm-reduction” initiatives in the music, festival and nightlife sector that aim to educate people about the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids — as well as the life-saving power of Narcan.

Last year, Portland-based Beats Overdose started handing out Narcan and fentanyl test strips on the West Coast tour of Cypress Hill and hip-hop duo Atmosphere. Around the same time, the charitable arm of guitar manufacturer Gibson launched the Training and Empowering Musicians to Prevent Overdose (TEMPO) program, which focuses on naloxone distribution for musicians, music venues and related industries (like tour bus providers, rehearsal facilities and lighting and rigging companies). And in late 2021, New York’s office of nightlife launched the “NARCAN® Behind Every Bar” campaign to encourage bar and venue owners to stock the medicine. This past May, the magazine Wired declared, “The Must-Have Gear for Going Out This Summer? Narcan!”