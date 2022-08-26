ArtSEA: How 30 logs washed up in a South Lake Union gallery

Looking at the amassed driftwood, Stigora told me she has been thinking about the timeline of these trees, and their journey through the watershed. “These all started as seeds,” she noted. Over decades, they grew huge. Some fell over naturally, some were cut and chained for various human needs, some had second lives as docks or log booms. They all ended up rolling around in Puget Sound for untold days, and now will have another existence as art. And after the show is over, most of the wood will be used for restoration of beach habitats around Puget Sound.

Another component of “Salvage” still in progress is an ambient audio track (by Rachael Fasano) that will pair the low rumbling of the dredging equipment used in retrieving the driftwood with a celestial vocal loop. As a confirmed log lady who has written about Seattle’s wealth of log art and tree sculptures before, I’m surprised and pleased to report that this is one of the season’s three cool audio projects inspired by logs.

Back in May, 2021, I wrote about Seattle artist Mary Coss and her own big timber project, on the Tacoma Waterfront. She created and installed a huge steel log sculpture at the historic site of the Dickman Lumber Mill, which specialized in outsized logs, and which sits on the ancestral land of the Puyallup Tribe. Now, Coss has released two audio companions for the piece — a richly layered 13-minute sound collage called “Ghost Timbre” and a seven-episode podcast called “Timber Lines.” Both are enlightening and beautifully produced.

“Ghost Timbre” starts with the lapping sound of water and a welcome song, sung in Lushootseed by Amber Sterud Hayward, enrolled member of the Puyallup Tribe and director of the Puyallup Tribal Language Program. Hayward shares some of the many Lushootseed words for cedar, revealing the essential role the tree has played for centuries.

Coss speaks with other elders of the Puyallup Tribe, as well as former mill workers, one of whom explains that in a mill, “all the machines have their own sounds … their own rhythm.” He notes that he used to sing sea shanties while working, “because that way you don’t miss a beat.” I recommend listening to this short piece on a walk through a forested park, preferably next to a body of water.

The “Timber Lines” podcast digs deeper, with each episode dedicated to a different aspect of the “Ghost Log” site’s history, from ancestral origins to housing the last standing and longest operating lumber mill (at one time there were 70) in Tacoma. Here too, Coss uses environmental sounds to marvelous effect — as well as original music by her daughter, jazz composer Roxy Coss.