Things to do in Seattle this August

Outdoor dance

August’s motto? If you ask the Volunteer Park Trust it’s Dance, Dance, Dance! The group is putting on a mixed dance bill of that name at the new Volunteer Park amphitheater (Aug. 11, 7 p.m.). On the brand-new stage: Seattle contemporary dance group Whim W’Him, Pacific Northwest Ballet’s Lucien Postlewaite, Elizabeth Murphy and Amanda Morgan (with The Seattle Project). Bring a blanket and picnic or sample from the food trucks, and make sure to stop by at 5:30 p.m. for a pre-performance dance fitness class by Dance Church (5:30 - 6:30 p.m., registration required).

In Jimi Hendrix Park, Morgan's The Seattle Project will present part 3 of In Their Stories You Will Find Them, a series of public-park dance performances that “explore themes of folklore with contemporary perspectives.” (Aug. 5, 5 p.m.)

Whim W’Him will also continue its Covid-inspired tradition of summer dance performance pop-ups across Seattle parks and other locales. Expect to see the company’s dancers perform at XO Seattle in the RailSpur building (Aug. 19, 5 - 10 p.m.), the AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza (Aug. 25, sunset), the Olympic Sculpture Park (Aug. 26, 8 p.m. - midnight and Aug. 30, 7.45 p.m.) and Pier 62 (Aug. 27, 7.45 p.m.).

Dance Is Cringe, an entertaining show from Boise-based dance company LED (Aug. 26, 8 p.m.) at Yaw Theater in Georgetown isn’t entirely outdoors (the show’s “aperitif” is en plein air, the rest will take place in a fog-machine and disco-light filled space) but it still deserves a mention. Depending on your definition of cringe — capital D “Dance” itself or the comedy and participation this show promises — this show, featuring sweatsuit attire and headbands, will either irk you or set you free.

To top off the month with a 100% outdoors experience: Choreographer and Spectrum dancer Nia-Amina Minor will present Black Collectivity in the Northwest Courtyard of Seattle Center as part of the free Artists at the Center series. (Aug. 28, 3 p.m.)