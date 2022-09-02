ArtSEA: An abstract approach to Labor Day Weekend in Seattle

First, a bit of micromanaging: I strongly suggest entering the show from the chronological beginning (turn left down the hall when you enter the museum). Fans of Bearden’s striking figural collage work may be tempted to walk straight ahead to dive into those first.

But seeing the development of the artist — as he explored various methods, including music — makes for a deep sense of “reveal” when you land at his best-known, end-of-career work. Once arrived, you glimpse all the elements and experiments that came before.

Born in North Carolina in 1911, Bearden moved with his family to Harlem, New York, in 1914, as part of the Great Migration. They were soon ensconced in the Harlem Renaissance. His mother, Bessye J., was president of the Negro Women’s Democratic Association and the family moved in circles with Duke Ellington and Langston Hughes.

But as a youth, Bearden preferred spending time with his grandparents in Pittsburgh, hearing their stories of Black life in the South — stories that show up in his work.

When Bearden secured his first art studio in Harlem, it was in a building where painter Jacob Lawrence was also making art. The two shared a rich color palette for a time, influenced by an experimental technique that Bearden developed (mixing gouache with casein) and taught to Lawrence.