Must-see Seattle art shows and festivals this fall

Dance

Certain choreographers view the world in more planes than the rest of us — with a 4-D understanding of how bodies move in space. Zoe Scofield is one of those people, always pushing her audience to see things from another angle. In 2013, her Seattle company Zoe | Juniper (featuring creative partner and video artist Juniper Shuey) staged a performance that the audience watched while lying flat-out on the stage floor. In 2016 they created a film in 360-video, for projection in the Pacific Science Center’s Laser Dome, in which the dancer appeared to move along the perimeter of the dome.



Now Scofield and Shuey offer yet another perspective, in The Other Shore: Always Now at On the Boards (Oct. 5 – 9). Here, small audience groups will lie on the floor perpendicular to each other and experience the performance happening right above them, as well as via immersive video technology. Prepare to shift your way of seeing.

While some dance forms poke holes in the performer-audience boundary, others are all about concealing the tremendous effort involved — say, ballerinas leaping around en pointe like it’s no big whoop. And then there’s Abby Zbikowski. This choreographer’s aim is to explore and exhibit the exertions of the human body.



For her new piece Radioactive Practice at Meany Center (Oct. 27-29), Zbikowski’s company Abby Z and The New Utility worked with Senegalese dance artist Momar Ndiaye to create a physically demanding work that challenges traditional notions about dance. (The event is part of a season-long series guest-curated by world-renowned choreographer Bill T. Jones.) Positing intense movement as a way of claiming space for oneself, the piece features dancers moving urgently and nonstop — jumping, stomping, thrusting, lunging and lifting. It’s no coincidence the work was built during the intense pandemic years. “It’s been like a fire we’ve all had to keep going through,” Zbikowski told Indy Week in June. “I think everyone can relate to just keeping going, now more than ever.”

Here’s another best practice for contemporary dance fans: When Crystal Pite and/or her Vancouver, B.C.-based company Kidd Pivot comes to town, do not hesitate, just get tickets and go. Pite is one of the most inventive choreographers working today, producing high caliber works that impress both at the physical level of the dance as well as the deeper meaning behind it. She’s part of the mixed bill The Season’s Canon at Pacific Northwest Ballet (Nov. 4-13), which also includes a world premiere by Dwight Rhoden and Balanchine’s “Duo Concertant.” Pite’s piece, which shares the title of the bill and remixes Vivaldi’s famous composition as musical accompaniment, is new to PNB. (View a clip from a Paris performance.) As always, she creates an exquisite combination of flowing masses and jerky automatons (see Crosscut’s obsessed-fan analysis), which all adds up to a deep feeling of humanity.

Have you heard of Hazel Scott? An incredibly talented pianist with a gorgeous, smoky voice, the Trinidad-born musician was once the toast of the American jazz scene. She starred in Hollywood movies, married civil rights activist and U.S. Congressman Adam Clayton Powell and was the first African American woman to have a television show. So why isn’t she a household name? Blame the “Red Scare” of the 1950s.



Scott was blacklisted by the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) — and stood up to the inquisitors during the hearings. (Learn more in this fascinating short doc.) In short: the experience ended both her TV show and her career in the U.S. But now the legendary Dance Theater of Harlem is working to help bring Scott the recognition she deserves. Choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, the brand new piece Sounds of Hazel: The Hazel Scott Ballet (at The Paramount, Nov. 5) blends ballet and jazz dance with Scott’s music to create a long-overdue, sensory salute. - BD