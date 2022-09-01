Things to do in Seattle this September

The art of carving

During the most recent edition of the Seattle Art Fair at Lumen Field, a pair of piercing eyes welcomed visitors to the gallery booth of Seattle gallery Greg Kucera. The eyes (belonging to a woman in a niqab) were painted on a piece of pinewood carved into the shape of a rear-view mirror. The artwork, by Northwest artist Humaira Abid, is part of a larger series of work on view in Abid’s solo show at the gallery’s Pioneer Square digs. In Fight Like a Girl, Abid showcases her talent for combining intricately carved wood facsimiles — from envelopes to origami to tiny cacti — with incisive political commentary.

If you go: Fight Like a Girl, Greg Kucera Gallery, Sept. 1 - Oct. 1 (Free)

Fragile watercolors

Anyone who’s had the pleasure to receive (more like: collect) one of Curtis Steiner’s popular hand-printed greeting cards or delicate pieces of handmade jewelry knows that the Seattle designer-curator-artist knows his way around colors and shapes. The pandemic closure of his eponymous Ballard store, a “cabinet of curiosities” of jewelry, antiques, decor and art, “gifted me with the opportunity to re-imagine my life as a full-time artist,” Steiner writes, on his Facebook page. “I have embraced this opportunity and for the last year and a half have been secretly immersed in the creation of [a] series of paintings.” Steiner’s new watercolor and gouache paintings, in which abstract, soft, amoeba-like shapes float and melt into each other as halo-like ripples bob on the surface, make their public debut at Traver Gallery this month.

If you go: Sentient, Traver Gallery, Sept. 1 - Oct. 1 (Free)