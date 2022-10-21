ArtSEA: The art of the flour sack in Spokane

I’ll be honest: Before seeing it in person, Golden Harvest: Flour Sacks from the Permanent Collection was perhaps the least enticing of several exhibits I intended to check out in Spokane and Pullman. It sounded a bit dry. I had concerns about burlap. But it turned out to be one of my favorites — and it seems I’m not alone: The show was just extended through Jan. 22, 2023.

Pulled largely from the donated collection of W.A. Peters, who owned the Spokane Flour Mill until it shut down in the early 1970s, these flour sacks are fascinating. (Stay with me!) They date from the flour sack’s heyday — between the 1880s and the 1940s. Prior to that, flour was shipped in barrels; afterward, paper bags became all the rage. Spokane was one of the largest American producers of flour during this time, and the exhibit reveals that as early as 1860, exporting flour was a big part of the business (and still is).