ArtSEA: Echoes of Spain in Seattle

It wasn’t the only Seattle cultural connection I encountered in Spain (and oddly, not the only taxi ride that featured Nirvana on the radio).

On the first morning, jetlagged and wandering around our AirBnb neighborhood, I immediately saw a familiar face: one that looked a lot like the huge, white “Echo” at the Olympic Sculpture Park. Sure enough, it was another larger-than-life bust by Barcelona-born contemporary artist Jaume Plensa. This sculpture is a younger sister of sorts, “Carmela,” made of cast iron instead of white polymer. But she has the same meditative aura and digitally skewed visage as her Seattle sibling.

Whether you’re seeking them out or trying to escape, these hints of home have a way of following you around — and making the world a bit smaller after all.



At a tiny espadrille shop, we happened to meet an ex-pat Evergreen grad. At a baroque 18th-century basilica, we stumbled upon a pipe-organ concert featuring John Cage’s music. At a 91-year old tapas bar, the Spanish waiter lit up when we said we were from Seattle. “My boyfriend is from Bellingham!” he said. “I love Seattle!” And on another cab ride (this time accompanied by Nirvana’s cover of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World”) the driver said, “Seattle? Los Supersonics!”